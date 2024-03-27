Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 4.1 %

HNGKY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.72.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

