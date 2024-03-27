INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 0.6%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.50 ($28.80) and last traded at €26.35 ($28.64). 9,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.20 ($28.48).

INDUS Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.46.

INDUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.