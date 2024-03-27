Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,895 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,022,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 978,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $11,135,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $5,760,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:UAUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. 360,466 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.