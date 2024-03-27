Insider Selling: Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insider Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ENV stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 730,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

