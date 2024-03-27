Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PKOH traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 12,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.79.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 380,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 105.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
