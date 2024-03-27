Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 12,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 380,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 105.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 86,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

