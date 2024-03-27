Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Amin Sabzivand sold 100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Amin Sabzivand sold 102 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $54,522.00.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,997. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $520.78 million and a P/E ratio of 77.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.