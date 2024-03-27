Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) EVP Sells 5,415 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after buying an additional 242,035 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 283,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

