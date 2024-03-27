Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 8,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

