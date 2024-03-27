Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.16

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $87.11, with a volume of 61868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

