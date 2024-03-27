Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.31

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 51945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,126,000 after buying an additional 1,944,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,910 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 872,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,383,000 after acquiring an additional 844,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after acquiring an additional 815,042 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.