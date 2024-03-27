IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Down 0.4%

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.68. 54,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 102,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.
IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $451.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,963,000.
IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile
The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.
