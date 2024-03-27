iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lessened by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. 2,939,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,176. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

