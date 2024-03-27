iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.23

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 2677883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

