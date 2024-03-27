iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.38. 3,186,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

