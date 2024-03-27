iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,800. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

