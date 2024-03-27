iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.03

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 3834711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

