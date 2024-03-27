iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.03

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 3834711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.71.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.