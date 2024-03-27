iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) is Hill Island Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 3.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.77. 103,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,970. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

