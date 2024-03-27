iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $992.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

