iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 420,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the previous session’s volume of 66,671 shares.The stock last traded at $63.02 and had previously closed at $62.30.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $911.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

