iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,478 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.5% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,614,539 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

