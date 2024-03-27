J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $41.88 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,403.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 14.3% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,069,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $443.32. 33,520,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,187,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.41 and its 200-day moving average is $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $304.77 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

