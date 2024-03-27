Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in March

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JMHLY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

