Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.72. 950,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,845. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

