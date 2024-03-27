Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $212,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. 6,440,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,606. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

