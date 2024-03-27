Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $217,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.65.

Boeing Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,362,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,623. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.