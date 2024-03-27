Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 153 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.10. 5,888,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

