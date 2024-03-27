Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.80. 3,679,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,793. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.