Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $413,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VB traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.