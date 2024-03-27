Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.60). 243,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.58).

Kape Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

