Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,286,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550,154. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

