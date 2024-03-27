Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Trading Up 0.8%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 1,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

