KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.01 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $214,144.58 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00605433 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $427,641.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

