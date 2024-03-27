LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.69 and last traded at $85.69. 176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.