Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.40% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 118,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

