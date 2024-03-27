Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. 7,119,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,168. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

