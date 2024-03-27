Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 1,097 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348,457 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.