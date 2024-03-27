Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,272 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. 3,652,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.66.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

