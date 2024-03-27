Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.88. 188,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,949. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

