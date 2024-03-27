Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 691,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,647. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

