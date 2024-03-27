Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,480,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,223,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 428,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,434. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

