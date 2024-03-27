Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FJUN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 4th quarter worth $168,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FJUN stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. 34,856 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $556.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

