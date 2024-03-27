Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock remained flat at $35.98 during trading on Wednesday. 101,073 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.