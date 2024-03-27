Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,035 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.64. 34,777,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,408,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.