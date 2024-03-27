Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,035 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.64. 34,777,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,408,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.