Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,027,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,569,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 86,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,734. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

