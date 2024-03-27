Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.56. 2,785,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,828. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

