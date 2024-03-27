Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,881. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $132.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

