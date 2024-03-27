Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of BATS:BAPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,755 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $185.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

