Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 31,135 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,135 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMAY. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,995 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

