Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.27. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

