Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Up 27.1%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 27.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Mapfre Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.
About Mapfre
Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.
